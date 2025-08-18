Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Attack on Titan Get New Blu-ray Steelbook Releases

Anime fans looking to fill some holes in their Blu-ray collections should be interested to hear that there are some exciting new Steelbook releases available from Crunchyroll. These releases include Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Attack on Titan: The Complete Final Season, and FAIRY TAIL: The 100 Years Quest The Complete Season. Also, My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 2 are available in special limited-edition collections.A full breakdown of these releases and where to pre-order them ahead of their November 2025 drop dates can be found below.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Steelbook Blu-ray / See on Amazon and Crunchyroll: Launches November 4 with all new box art. Special features will include an interview with the English dub cast, “Dragon Ball Super: The Legacy,” “Are You Smarter Than a Voice Actor?,” and “Voice Actors Answer Your Questions.”

Attack on Titan: The Complete Final Season Steelbook Blu-ray order on Amazon order at crunchyroll

Attack on Titan: The Complete Final Season Steelbook Blu-ray / See on Amazon and Crunchyroll: “Attack on Titan fans looking to complete their SteelBook collection can look forward to November 25 when Attack on Titan Final Season will contain all three parts (28 episodes) of the Final Season and the last two chapters all together in one complete seven-disc release. Like the series finale itself, this SteelBook will come rumbling with an onslaught of special features, including “Behind the Scenes Footage from Production: 3DCG Animation and Staff Discussion,” “Final Season Part 1 & Part 2: Voice Actor Panels,” “Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 and 2,” and “Eyecatch Gallery,” and more!”

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest – The Complete Season Steelbook Blu-ray order on amazon order at crunchyroll

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest – The Complete Season Steelbook Blu-ray / See on Amazon and Crunchyroll: Launches on November 25 with special features that include: Episode 13.5 – Going Off Topic: Lucy’s Diary, Check This Out! FAIRY TAIL Promo Videos, Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Ending Songs.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Blu-ray Collection order at crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Blu-ray Collection / See at Crunchyroll: “The special limited edition collection comes packaged with a 64-page art book with cast interviews along with six metallic art cards highlighting pinnacle moments from the seventh season. The limited edition and standard edition versions will release on November 18, and both include My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode recap of the series leading up to Season 7 and textless opening and ending song videos as special features.”

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 2 Blu-ray Collection order at crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 2 Blu-ray Collection / See at Crunchyroll: “The Limited Edition Blu-ray collection contains a bevy of goods fit for anyone as high status as Rimuru, which include a 120-page art book with Japanese staff/cast interviews and insightful worldbuilding information, an enamel pin of the anti-magic mask, a sticker sheet, and eight art cards featuring various iconic moments and characters. Also arriving on November 18, both the limited edition and standard edition versions will include the Digression: Luminus Memories special episode, promo videos, and textless opening and ending song videos as special features.”