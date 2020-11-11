More Dungeons & Dragons Books Added To Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Holiday Deal

Amazon's big holiday deal for Dungeons & Dragons fans offers some of their biggest books as part of a larger buy two, get one free sale than includes hundreds of items across numerous categories. In fact, not only are the D&D Books buy two, get one free, but many of the books are also heavily discounted. This includes D&D core rulebooks and newly released titles like Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

With special foil cover editions of all three Dungeons & Dragons core rulebooks, this set makes the perfect holiday gift for the tabletop gamers on your holiday shopping list - or a great upgrade for yourself!

The Players Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual – along with a dungeon master screen and slipcase to hold it all is a steal at $91.99. Just keep in mind that two of the three standard core rulebooks are also part of this B2G1 free sale. The Player's Handbook is the one missing element, but it is 46% off on Amazon at the time of writing.

A campaign module designed for characters from 1-12, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is one of the newest modules for D&D 5th Edition. Dubbed one of the most challenging series of adventures in the entire Dungeons & Dragon Series, the story features multiple points of entry and many branches of decision points.

The adventure takes place in Icewind Dale, located on the northern end of the Sword Coast below the Sea of Moving Ice. The outlying arctic region is home to a confederation of ten villages known in the D&D world as the Ten Towns and a handful of barbaric tribes, both of which feature in the adventure.

Characterized a gothic horror story of sorts, the writing and design team took some of their storyline inspiration from old horror movies like John Carpenter's The Thing and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. The storyline features multiple secrets for players to discover.

A major new rules expansion dubbed Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is set to drop on November 17th, and it will include 22 new subclasses, as well as reprints of the Artificer class and five subclasses previously found in other Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks. The rulebook also contains new optional rules for customizing a player character, which will allow players to change racial traits such as ability score modifiers or even create a custom lineage that's totally removed from Dungeons & Dragons' existing rules.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything isn't part of Amazon's B2G1 free Dungeons & Dragons sale, but it is 40% off on Amazon just ahead of release.

