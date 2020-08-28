Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Bag Clip Keychains Finally Give the Series Closure

The Dungeons & Dragons animated series ended its three season run way back in 1985 without a proper finale. Well, if it's closure you're looking for, today is the day you'll finally get it. A series of 2-inch figural bag clips based on characters from the series have been released, and they'll help you close up your purse or backpack real good (not to mention give them a big dose of personality). They also make great keychains.

The series of 11 bag clips includes Hank, Bobby, Diana, Eric, Sheila Presto, Warduke, Orc (Chase), Venger (Chase), and, of course, Dungeon Master and Uni. You can pre-order a set of 6 figures in blind packaging here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99. A full case of 24 can be ordered at Entertainment Earth for $143.99.

Note that this set of D&D animated series bag clips follows a similar set of bag clip keychains based on the role-playing game. Those are on backorder here at Entertainment Earth in the same 6-pack and 24-pack case blind box configurations for $35.99 and $143.99 respectively. Furthermore, a Dungeons & Dragons bag clip 3-pack based on characters in the game was released at San-Diego Comic-Con 2019 and can be had here at Entertainment Earth on sale for $24.78.

In other unexpected Dungeons & Dragons merch news, Hasbro recently launched their Little Pony Crossover Collection, which mashes up My Little Pony characters with other popular fandoms. The Collection kicked off with the Ghostbusters Plasmane figure, and followed by a Dungeons & Dragons Cutie Marks & Dragons set that includes five figures.

The 4 1/2-inch scale figures are inspired by an iconic class of D&D characters - Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, Bard, and Wizard. The set also comes with an exclusive D20 die and a pony-themed illustrated Dungeon Master's screen. Pre-orders for the Dungeons & Dragons x My Little Pony Cutie Marks & Dragons Figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for September.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.