Dungeons & Dragons New Mythic Odysseys of Theros Book Is on Sale

Earlier this week, the Dungeons & Dragons book entitled Mythic Odysseys of Theros was officially announced, becoming the second D&D crossover with Magic: The Gathering after Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica launched in 2018. The new campaign setting sourcebook will bring the Ancient Greece-inspired MTG world of Theros into D&D Fifth Edition play, along with new subclasses, races, and mechanics that include Mythic Monsters and supernatural gifts.

Dungeons & Dragons Mythic Odysseys of Theros is slated for release on June 2nd, but the book just got it’s big pre-order sale. At the time of writing it can be reserved here on Amazon for $34.71, which is a discount of 31%. You won’t be charged until the book ships, so you might as well lock this discount down while you can. If the price goes back up, you’ll be covered. If the sale goes even higher, you’ll automatically get the upgrade. The previously released Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is currently available on Amazon for only $25.99 (48% off).

The official breakdown of features for Mythic Odysseys of Theros can be found below.

Play DUNGEONS & DRAGONS in the MAGIC: THE GATHERING world of Theros—a realm shaped by the wrath of gods and the deeds of heroes, where champions vie for immortal favor and a place among legends.

Rise above the common throng with SUPERNATURAL GIFTS, abilities that give you remarkable powers that set you on the path to legend.

Explore Theros as a SATYR or LEONIN—mythic cat-like heroes from Magic: The Gathering. Mythic Odysseys of Theros introduces these races to fifth edition D&D for the first time.

Master new powers with Magic: The Gathering-inspired SUBCLASSES like the Bard’s College of Eloquence and the Paladin’s Oath of Heroism.

Encounter MYTHIC MONSTERS, creatures whose power and renown are such that their names are truly living myths.

Wield the weapons of the gods—five signature artifacts used by Theros’s deities.

