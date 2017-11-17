A Second LEGO Sale Has Entered the Arena

If you have LEGO sets on your holiday gift list this year, you need to check out two sales as quickly as you can. The first is the 10-50-percent off sale on select LEGO sets on Amazon. There’s also a second, bigger, buy one, get one 30-percent off sale happening for a limited time that includes nearly 500 items.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second LEGO sale is happening at Entertainment Earth, where you have your pick of hundreds of LEGO items (in stock only) that includes everything from Star Wars to Disney to DC Comics, Marvel, and more. You can shop the entire selection of eligible items right here, sorted by bestsellers. Right off the bat you’ll see loads of popular LEGO Star Wars sets including the advent calendars for 2016 and 2017, which would be super fun as we countdown to Christmas.

This is Entertainment Earth’s biggest LEGO sale of the year, and it’s unlikely that we’ll see a sale on a wider selection of LEGO sets this holiday season. To sweeten the deal, they’re also giving away a free Pin Mates gift with any in-stock order (while supplies last) through the end of the day today, November 17th. Free shipping is available on orders of $79 or more.