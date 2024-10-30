Escape From New York 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Arrives November 5th

The cult-classic, John Carpenter-directed film Escape from New York is getting a Limited Edition 4K UltraHD Steelbook + Blu-ray, and its release is right around the corner! Imagine it’s 1997. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russel), former Special Forces and current criminal, is headed for the high-security prison that is Manhattan, when the President of the United States is kidnapped and crash lands inside! Someone has to get him out and the best guy for the job? Snake of course. Under threat of explosive death, Snake must rescue the president and get him out of the city, away from the extremely crime ridden New York!

The Escape from New York Steelbook is set to arrive November 5th, so if you’re interested, you’ll wanna get your orders in now. At GRUV, Universal Pictures’ new DVD site, you can pre-order now for $35.99 (use code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount). You can also pre-order it from Amazon. The standard 4K edition is also available on Amazon priced at $22.99 for a limited time. In addition to the awesome cover, this new Steelbook comes with tons of special features, check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Escape from New York UltraHD Limited Edition 4K Steelbook + Blu-ray

Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Actor Kurt Russel

Audio Commentary with Producer Debra Hill and Production Designer Joe Alves Audio Commentary with Actress Adrienne Barbeau and Director of Photography Dean Cundey

Trailers from Hell – Filmmaker Neil Marshall on Escape From New York

Purgatory: Entering John Carpenter’s Escape From New York

Radio Spot Big Challenges in Little Manhattan: The Visual Effects of Escape From New York

Scoring the Escape – A Discussion with Composer Alan Howarth On Set with John Carpenter

The Images of Escape From New York with Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker

I Am Taylor – An Interview with Actor Joe Unger

My Night on Set – An Interview with Filmmaker David DeCoteau

Deleted Scene: The Original Opening Bank Robbery Sequence with Optional Audio Commentary

Return to Escape From New York Featurette Theatrical Trailers

Photo Galleries – Behind-the-Scenes, Posters and Lobby Cards

The film is definitely a cult classic, one of the greats for fans of the sci-fi and action genres. A reboot was even in discussion recently, making it as far as to attach directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin AKA Radio Silence, but in the end the two exited the project over timing difficulties. While we wait to see if that project ever makes it off the ground, we’ll be over here, enjoying our OG Escape from New York steelbook.