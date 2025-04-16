Fanatical Deal Bundles 11 Mass Effect Comics & Art Books For Only $9

Fanatical has a new bundle and it’s going to make fans of Mass Effect (and anyone that appreciates great sc-fi) very happy. Their Mass Effect Comics & Art Book Bundle includes 8 comics and 3 art books that deliver over 1400 pages of Mass Effect content for only $8.99, which is a lot more affordable than the $139 list price. If you’ve been considering diving deeper into the world of Mass Effect, now’s your chance. Keep in mind that Fanatical also offers the option to pick up three titles: Mass Effect Redemption Volume 1, Mass Effect Foundation Volume 1, and The Art of Mass Effect Andromeda for $1.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To take advantage of the deal head to Fanatical right here. All books are supplied DRM-free and in PDF format, so they’ll be compatible with any device. Plus, you purchasing either tier of the bundle entitles you to receive a 5% off coupon on your next Fanatical purchase. Read below for a complete list books in the bundle.

Mass Effect Comics:

Mass Effect Volume 1: Redemption

Mass Effect Volume 2: Evolution

Mass Effect Volume 3: Invasion

Mass Effect: Homeworlds

Mass Effect: Foundation (Volumes 1, 2, and 3)

Mass Effect: Discovery

Mass Effect Art Books:

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition

The Art of Mass Effect: Andromeda

The Art of the Mass Effect Universe

What’s Next For The Mass Effect Video Games?

After the unfortunate performances of the last three BioWare games, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare seemed to be in hot water. Since then, many have worried for the future of the Mass Effect series. But, fortunately for those fans, some good news has arrived.

On social media platform X, Michael Gamble, a project director and executive producer at BioWare, confirmed that the next Mass Effect game is very much still in development. This is the extent of the update, but this is good news for fans that were worried that once the dust settled on BioWare’s last failed project, the plug would be pulled on Mass Effect’s next game in the series.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest video game news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!