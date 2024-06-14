McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Sgt. Rock, Conner Kent, Bat-Manga Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DC Multiverse McFarlane Collector figures are a line of premium, limited edition, 7-inch scale action figures from McFarlane Toys that are "designed and produced exclusively for the core collector". The latest addition to the lineup is set to drop on June 14th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. After that time, you'll be able to get you pre-order in for Sgt. Rock, Conner Kent (Teen Titans), and Bat-Manga figures via the links below. Direct links and additional info will be added after the launch so stay tuned.

Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. Also note that if there are going to be sellouts odds are the Bat-Manga figure will be the first to go. Again, the new figures won't be available in the links below until after the drop time. UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links added.

Still not enough McFarlane Toys Batman for you? We're not sure how that's possible but if you missed out on the recebt DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave inspired by the 1995 film Batman Forever, you can still get your pre-orders in for most of the figures below. The collection will include figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O'Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). With each figure including a piece to complete Nightmare Bat. If you're unfamiliar, Nightmare Bat appeared in a in an extremely odd deleted scene from the film in which Bruce Wayne confronts his fears in the Batcave.

Batman Ninja Sequel First Look at Anime Expo 2024

If you are into the Bat-Manga figure you'll be interested to know that Warner Bros. Japan's upcoming panel at Anime Expo 2024 was revealed as part of the convention's full schedule. Titled "Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad ISEKAI and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League," and they tease what to expect from the panel as such, "Warner Bros. Japan is back with one of the most anticipated anime of the season 'Suicide Squad ISEKAI'!!! Don't miss the screening of Episode 1 with creative staff from Japan and a special performance by ED theme song artist Mori Calliope. Be the first to see the never seen before clip from 'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League', the much-awaited sequel to the original anime film, 'Batman Ninja'."