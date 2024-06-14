Talisman 5th Edition Reveals Alliances Co-Op Expansion

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Avalon Hill and Hasbro will be introducing fans to a newly updated version of their classic board game Talisman with its upcoming Talisman: The Magical Quest Board Game 5th Edition, but during a special presentation, the studio revealed that isn't the only new Talisman experience coming your way. Avalon Hill also revealed Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons, which is an upcoming expansion for Talisman 5th Edition that will bring cooperative play to the game while also retaining the tried and true Talisman experience. The game doesn't yet have a release date, but is up for pre-order now.

In Talisman Alliances, you attempt to successfully complete trials, which are unknown to the player until they open one of five Trial boxes and see what new adventure awaits. You'll attempt to buy the Talismans in places of power, and you'll also need to defend those places of power, and to do that you'll need to work together as a team.

(Photo: Avalon Hill)

These trials will get more difficult as the game progresses thanks to the Doom Tracker, which keeps raising the challenge with modifiers, which also helps keep the game's pace up and move things along. You can also replay these trials after completion. Alliances looks like a thrilling new way to experience Talisman, and for those unfamiliar with the upcoming 5th Edition, you can find the official description below.

(Photo: Avalon Hill)

"Welcome, champions, to the magical land of Talisman! The otherworldly artifacts known as Talismans have once more descended onto the mortal plane, signaling the dawn of a new era – and the need for a new ruler! In the Talisman: The Magical Quest Game, 5th Edition, set forth on an epic adventure, racing to be the first to obtain a Talisman, reach the Crown of Command in the center of the board, and defeat the elder dragon to win. With a diverse range of characters to choose from and a vast world of possible scenarios, this strategy game for teens and adults offers limitless adventures!

Includes a large gameboard, 12 Character figures, 12 Character cards, 100 Adventure cards, 24 Spell cards, 18 Purchase cards, 4 Talisman cards, 1 Toad card, 6 Toad tokens, 114 counters, 38 Fate tokens, 12 Alignment tokens, 30 coins, 3 six-sided dice, and an easy-to-follow rulebook. Don't want to read the rulebook? Parents: Scan its QR code for the how-to-play video! For 2-6 players, ages 12+."

The Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons Board Game currently doesn't have a release date but is available for pre-order on Amazon now. Talisman: The Magical Quest 5th Edition is also up for pre-order on Amazon now, and will release at most fan retailers on July 1st.

Are you excited for Alliances and Talisman 5th Edition? You can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!