HeroQuest Reveals New Player Focused First Light Game System

Avalon Hill's popular HeroQuest series continues to deliver new ways to experience the game through a variety of expansions, including the upcoming Jungles of Delthrak Quest Pack, but what about those who have yet to jump in? Avalon Hill and Hasbro have now introduced a game that's custom-built for bringing players into the HeroQuest world for the first time, and it's called HeroQuest: First Light. The new game is designed for new players to have a perfect jumping on point, and if you find yourself wanting to experience more of the franchise, First Light is also compatible with all of the other expansions in the line, so you have a plethora of options to continue your adventures, and the best part is First Light is now available to pre-order.

During a presentation on the game, the Avalon Hill team spoke about the inspiration behind the game. First Light delivers more HeroQuest and more of what players love, and there will be tons of new quests and everything you need to start your HeroQuest adventure.

First Light is designed as a starting point, and you are expected to start brand new heroes here. That said, it's not meant to exclude longtime HeroQuest players, and since it's also taking place during the same time frame as the quest in the original game, those who have played the core box will find new things to discover if they end up playing both.

The full reveal for First Light will take place at this year's Gen Con, and registration for gameplay sessions at Gen Con opens up today. That's not the only way to continue your experience either, as HeroQuest Jungles of Delthrak Quest Pack is also up for pre-order here on Amazon, and you can find that official description below.

"The adventure continues with the HeroQuest Jungles of Delthrak Quest Pack! In the dense jungle surrounding the mountains at World's Edge, an ancient dwarven civilization finds new roots. A sacred artifact prized by the dwarven refugees of Kellar's Keep has been stolen, and a blight has infected the jungle to its roots. As a powerful Berserker or Explorer hero, traverse the jungles and discover what vile secret looms beneath its canopy – before all is lost! Follow your path to unique endings through a choose-your-own adventure mechanic.

Includes a Quest Book featuring 16 quests, 36 illustrated game cards, 29 detailed miniatures, and 39 double-sided cardboard pieces. (Requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately. Subject to availability.) This game has limitless replayability, and you can create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in a battle of good and evil. For 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."

