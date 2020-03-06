Funko’s Kid Flash Pop Figure Has an Awesome Glowing Chase

Kid Flash aka Wally West from DC Comics is the fastest Pop figure on the planet thanks to Funko, who have teamed up with Hot Topic to release it as an exclusive. If you’re very lucky, you’ll be one of the random customers that gets the glow-in-the-dark Chase variant, which looks amazing. The standard Pop looks fantastic too, so you can’t go wrong.

Pre-orders for the Kid Flash Pop figure are live here at Hot Topic for $12.50, and you can use the code HT20 at checkout to get a 20% discount. If you would rather not roll the dice on the Chase, you can pick it up directly here on eBay. They’re trending at around $60 to $70 right now, so you’ll really hit the jackpot if you manage to get one randomly.

Don’t confuse this DC Comics Kid Flash figure with the previously released version from The Flash CW television series. The poses are very similar though. You can grab the Arroverse Kid Flash Pop figure here on Amazon for $7.93.

Speaking of superhero-inspired Pop figures, Funko released several big waves recently at New York Toy Fair. The lineup includes Marvel Zombies, Marvel’s Avengers, Wonder Woman 1984, and a random Marvel wave that featured a Stan Lee cameo Pop, Valkyrie Pop Ride, and the Spider-Man Captain Universe exclusive pictured above.

You can still pre-order the Spider-Man Captain Universe Pop figure exclusive here at Entertainment Earth. Many of the other Toy Fair exclusives are up for grabs as well. You can find a breakdown of them all right here.

