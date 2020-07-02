Funko's Exclusive Marvel Infamous Iron Man and Absolute Carnage Pops are Live

Funko has launched two exciting limited edition exclusive Pop figures in their Marvel lineups, and you have the option of doubling down on the exclusivity with comic book variants. The two figures are the Infamous Iron Man PX Halloween ComicFest 2020 Exclusive and the Deluxe Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Previews Exclusive. Both are up for pre-order now, and the breakdown is as follows...

The Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop exclusive is based on the Infamous Iron Man miniseries by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev. The storyline involves Victor Von Doom rescuing S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Maria Hill and assuming the mantle of Iron Man after visiting Tony Stark's lab. The figure looks awesome, but the glow in the dark eyes and reactor details are a nice added touch. Pre-orders for the figure are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for September.

Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop Figure with Avengers #35 Variant Comic: Pre-order for $19.99

Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop Figure (Standard Exclusive): Pre-order for $13.99

Next up we have the Deluxe Absolute Carnage Pop exclusive inspired by the cover art of Absolute Carnage #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. The figure stands atop a skull base with Steve Rogers, Logan, Eddie Brock, and Peter Parker tombstones. Pre-orders are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for September:

Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Deluxe Pop Figure with Venom #27 Variant Comic: Pre-order for $39.99

Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Deluxe Pop Figure (Standard Exclusive): Pre-order for $29.99

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.