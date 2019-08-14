Funko Turns the MTV Moon Person Video Music Award Into a Pop Figure

If you’ve ever dreamed of winning an MTV Video Music Award, Funko’s new Moon Person Pop figure is probably as close as you’re going to get. It’s also a bit of nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching MTV when there was still a lot of “M” in it. However, the VMAs are still going strong. In fact, the 2019 VMAs kick off on August 26th, and MTV celebrated its 38th birthday on August 1st.

If you want an MTV Moon Person Pop figure trophy for your collection, you can pre-order one here with shipping slated for October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, heavy metal and horror legend Rob Zombie recently got his own Funko Pop! The figure is officially in the Pop Rocks lineup thanks to his work as a musician with White Zombie and as a solo artist, but these days he’s known directing horror films like House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and the upcoming 3 From Hell.

If you want to add the Rob Zombie Pop figure to your collection, pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. As for 3 From Hell, the film is slated to arrive in September.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.