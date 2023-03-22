Funko Pop Buy 3, Get 1 Free Sale Is Loaded With Exclusives
If you are reading this between March 22nd and April 4th 2023, there's a buy 3, get 1 free sale on Funko Pops that you should check out. It's happening right here at Entertainment Earth, where over 1000 in-stock Pop figures are eligible – including tons of their exclusives. If you keep in mind that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout you'll be able to make out quite well with this deal.
We've picked out some gems from the Funko Pop sale below to get you started. Note that new figures during the sale period if they shift from pre-order to in-stock. Of course, they will also disappear when they sell out.
- Naruto: Shippuden Young Kakashi Hatake with Chidori Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive
- DC Comics Composite Superman Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive (with Chase)
- Marvel Mysterio 616 Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary White Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Elvira Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive
- My Chemical Romance The Black Parade Pop! Album Figure with Case