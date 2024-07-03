Funko Pops Are Buy 1, Get 2 Free As Part Of a Huge 4th of July Sale

There’s a huge 4th of July sale happening right now at Hot Topic that offers up to 50% off tens of thousands of items sitewide, However, if it’s Funko Pops you’re after, the deal is even sweeter. For a limited time you can get 2 additional Funko Pops when you purchase a single figure. This includes Hot Topic exclusives, deluxe Pops, and multipacks from the likes of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jujutsu Kaisen, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Sanrio and more.
You can shop Hot Topic’s Funko Pop buy 1, get 2 free sale right here while it lasts. At the time of writing, over 80 Pop figures were eligible for the deal. Hot Topic’s complete collection of July 4th deals can be found here, and it includes apparel and accessories from pretty much every fandom imaginable with discounts that actually exceed 50% in some cases. While you’re at it, you can check out this week’s collection of new Funko Pop drops below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 1st – July 5th:
- Note that Entertainment Earth’s July 4th sale offers $10 savings on $100 orders, $25 on $200, and $50 on $300 with free US shipping
- Disney and Pixar Halloween – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Elvira and Gonk Pop Ride and Pop & Buddy – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Holiday and Darth Vader Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pixar’s Wondla – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Parks & Rec – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ted Lasso – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Michael Jackson Billie Jean (Diamond) – Amazon Exclusive
- Snoop Dogg Snoop on the Stoop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Deadpool Pop Mug – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Batman 85th Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Rudolph Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney Pixar Up Russell with Sash Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Army of Darkness Ash Williams DVD Cover – GameStop Exclusive
- Gundam (Drops July 4th at 12pm ET) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Martina McBride (Drops July 4th at 12pm ET) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- You can check out even more of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here via our master list.