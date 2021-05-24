Funkoween SODA: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Vampire Mickey, and Monsters, Inc

Funkoween 2021 is on, and the very first super limited edition SODA releases from the event have arrived. The collection includes Vampire Mickey and Sulley from Monsters Inc. We're also getting what we assume are the first of many Nightmare Before Christmas Funkoween 2021 releases.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can. That said, the 1,500 unit Vampire Mickey Mouse will likely be gone in an instant.

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

