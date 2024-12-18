Gear

This G.I. Joe Snake Eyes One:12 Deluxe Figure Is 44% Off

The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is in-stock and shipping now with a huge discount. 

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition Figure

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. First unveiled in 2022, Mezco’s 6-inch Snake Eyes features over 20 points of articulation, 3 interchangeable head portraits, 16 interchangeable hands, a highly detailed costume, and tons of accessories. However, the most important accessory is Snake Eyes trusty pet wolf Timber who includes 2 interchangeable heads of his own. It’s a magnificent figure, and your chance to save a ton of money on it is happening right now as part of Entertainment Earth’s end of year sale. In fact, you can score an additional 10% off the sale price.

The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $62.99 thanks to the end of year sale discount and an additional 10% in-stock discount that will be added to your order at checkout when you purchase through our link. That’s 44% off the original $112 sale price. Just keep in mind that the $7.95 super saver shipping charge will disappear on orders $79+. A complete breakdown of features can be found below.

Snake Eyes Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
  • One (1) head portrait
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of trigger finger hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of staff holding hands (L&R)
  • Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:

  • Long sleeved shirt
  • Chest harness
  • Wrist gauntlets
  • Utility belt
  • Cargo pants
  • Thigh holsters
  • Shin guards
  • Combat boots
Accessories:

  • One (1) Timber with two (2) interchangeable heads
  • One (1) three-section nunchaku
  • One (1) group of 3 grenades (attaches to harness)
  • One (1) tanto knife with sheath (attaches to belt)
  • One (1) ninjatō with sheath (attaches to harness)
  • One (1) falchion sword with sheath (attaches to harness)
  • One (1) submachine gun with removable silencer and two (2) removable magazines
  • One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines
  • One (1) gun blast FX
  • One (1) shuriken throwing FX
  • One (1) grenade throwing FX
  • Two (2) butterfly swords
  • Three (3) roppo shuriken
  • Three (3) manji shuriken
  • Six (6) grenades
  • Six (6) throwing knives
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

