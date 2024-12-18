This G.I. Joe Snake Eyes One:12 Deluxe Figure Is 44% Off

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. First unveiled in 2022, Mezco’s 6-inch Snake Eyes features over 20 points of articulation, 3 interchangeable head portraits, 16 interchangeable hands, a highly detailed costume, and tons of accessories. However, the most important accessory is Snake Eyes trusty pet wolf Timber who includes 2 interchangeable heads of his own. It’s a magnificent figure, and your chance to save a ton of money on it is happening right now as part of Entertainment Earth’s end of year sale. In fact, you can score an additional 10% off the sale price.

The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $62.99 thanks to the end of year sale discount and an additional 10% in-stock discount that will be added to your order at checkout when you purchase through our link. That’s 44% off the original $112 sale price. Just keep in mind that the $7.95 super saver shipping charge will disappear on orders $79+. A complete breakdown of features can be found below.

Snake Eyes Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of trigger finger hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of staff holding hands (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Long sleeved shirt

Chest harness

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Cargo pants

Thigh holsters

Shin guards

Combat boots

Accessories: