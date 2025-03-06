The Ultimate Legend of Zelda Master Sword Replica Is In Stock and On Sale

There are many The Legend of Zelda Master Sword prop replicas out there, but the one that Bandai Tamashii Nations has produced is definitely an upgrade that’s akin to the Star Wars lightsabers produced by Hasbro and Disney. I measures 41-inches long and includes electronic Master Sword sounds from the video game series as well as a vibration feature. They also went all out with the detailing with “a complex mix of metallic, pearl, and graduated colors.” It even comes with a fancy sheath and display stand.

If you want to reserve a Legend of Zelda Master Sword Proplica for your collection, you can grab one here on Amazon for $160, which is 17% off the list price and an all-time low. If that sells out, you can also get one here at Entertainment Earth on backorder for $199.99. Note that EE is currently running a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. The sword should be eligible.

On a related note, the 2500-piece, 2-in-1 LEGO Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092) set arrived to much fanfare last year, and we thought it lived up to the hype in our review. You can grab it here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. However, the set recently emerged from its exclusivity window and is now available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for the same price.