LEGO Reveals Free Gift for Mario Day

Every year, Nintendo and its partners offer some nice incentives to buy Mario games and merchandise. Sometimes those incentives come in the form of discounts, and other times in the form of free gifts. This year, LEGO is getting in on the action with a free gift for those who spend $40 or more on LEGO Super Mario themed items. The free gift in question is a Mario Kart – Toad (Pit Crew) bagged set. The promotion is live on LEGO’s official website right now, and the promotion will come to an end on March 11th, the day after Mario Day.

At the end of the day, this free gift isn’t too much to write home about; the normal price is only $4.99. However, it’s a fun little freebie, and it has an interactive piece that can be scanned if you have a Mario, Luigi, or Peach figure. Plus, LEGO’s store has free shipping over $35, so it’s not a bad time to take advantage if you’ve been waiting on buying any of the Super Mario sets. Details about the free gift can be found at LEGO’s official website right here.

this lego build is a free gift in celebration of mario day this year

Those looking to take advantage of this promotion can find a number of Super Mario sets that seem to qualify. Under the Mario Day section, there are more recent sets like the Mario Kart options that were released back in January, and there’s also last year’s fantastic Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set. There are also some older options, including the interactive figures based on Mario, Luigi, and Peach. Purchases of LEGO Super Mario sets also qualify for double points as part of the overall Mario Day promotion.

With Mario Day coming up, it’s possible we could get some announcements about new LEGO Nintendo sets on the way. In January, the two companies announced a LEGO set based on the original Game Boy, which will be arriving at some point in October. However, the set itself hasn’t been shown, and it’s possible we could finally get a glimpse on Mario Day, especially if the set incorporates either of the Super Mario Land games. We saw something similar with the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, which featured elements based on the original Super Mario Bros. game. There have also been rumors about a new Mario Kart set aimed at older LEGO collectors, which will apparently release in July.

With Mario Day set to take place on March 10th, we should have some answers soon about what Nintendo and its partners have to reveal. Mario Day has grown into a bigger deal over the last few years, between a yearly slate of discounts to some pretty significant announcements from Nintendo. Hopefully this year will be no exception!

Do you plan on snagging any of the LEGO Super Mario sets while this deal is on? Are you looking forward to Mario Day on March 10th? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!