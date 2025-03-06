Marvel Legends Daredevil: Born Again, Doom Helmet, and Archangel Pre-Orders Are Up

NY Toy Fair 2025 took place over the weekend, and Hasbro was there with new releases in the Marvel Legends lineup. With Robert Downey Jr. set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom, it’s no surprise that a comic book-inspired Victor Von Doom Helmet roleplay helmet will join the lineup. We’re also getting a Fan Channel exclusive X-Force Archangel figure, and both will be available to pre-order this Thursday, March 6th. Everything you need to know about the drops (and even how to score a deal on them), can be found below. UPDATE: A figure inspired by the new Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series has been added to this list, and pre-orders for all three releases are live via the links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These new Marvel Legends releases will be available starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET on March 5th and March 6th right here at Entertainment Earth. That having been said, EE is currently running a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. These pre-orders should be eligible for the deal along with the recent Spider-Man Gamerverse wave. They’re also expected to be available here on Amazon around the launch time. Read on for a full breakdown of the new releases followed by a collection of additional Marvel Legends figures that will be launched in mid and late March 2025. Direct links will be added after the launch.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL / $24.99/ Pre-Order on March 5 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Inspired by the MCU Daredevil: Born Again series that serves as a revival of the original and much beloved Netflix show. Features include series accurate details and 5 accessories. The series is streaming on Disney+ now.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FORCE ARCHANGEL / $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s X-Force comics. Archangel action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Horseman of Apocalypse action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate head, flechette feather blades that attach to poseable wings.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DOCTOR DOOM PREMIUM ROLEPLAY HELMET / $99.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth ($124.99) / Amazon ($99.99): “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Doctor Doom’s classic helmet! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco is inspired by the character’s signature look in Marvel Comics. Marvel roleplay set comes with a green fabric hood inspired by Doctor Doom’s signature robe. Includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Doctor Doom Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Imagine pitting the brilliant mind of Victor Von Doom against Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four!”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 12th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FORCE X-23 & WARPATH / Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on March 12 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon (Fan Channel Exclusive): “These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel’s X-Force and X-Men comics. The X-23 and Warpath action figures feature over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories: X-23 features 4 alternate hands and alternate head; Warpath features 2 alternate hands and 2 knife accessories.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 13th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE SPIRIT SPIDER / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on March 13 at 1PM ET exclusively on Walmart: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 27th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE KINGPIN / Price $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 27 at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Kingpin figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and cane.”