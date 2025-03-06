Jaws 50th Anniversary Little People Collector Set Is On The Way

Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 film about a man-eating great white shark that terrorizes the beach town of Amity Island, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. A theatrical re-release is one of the ways fans can celebrate, and you can bet that a lot of new merch is on the way. One of them comes from Fisher-Price, who are set to induct the film into their popular Little People Collector lineup.

The Jaws Little People collector Set will featuring the three main “shark-hunters” from the movie: police chief Martin Brody, oceanographer Matt Hooper and veteran seaman Quint, all looking uncharacteristically adorable in classic Little People style. One of the coolest aspects of the Little People collectible is the decorative window box packaging that displays the figures on the Orca in a life-or-death struggle with the legendary shark.

The Jaws Little People Collector set is slated for a June release, and pre-orders are expected to be available here on Amazon in the coming months. Inside that link you’ll also find more Little People sets inspired by classic movies and TV shows. From Always Sunny in Philadelphia to I Love Lucy, from Harry Potter to The Big Bang Theory, Little People collector sets cover a vast array of pop culture. Read below for a list of some of our favorites.

