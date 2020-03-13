Ghost of Tsushima Art Book Launches From Dark Horse

Dark Horse books has partnered with Sucker Punch Productions on an art book for the upcoming game Ghost of Tsushima, which is set to hit the PlayStation 4 on June 26th. Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that the hardcover book will contain 208 pages and feature the lovely slipcase pictured above. The official description reads:

“This volume vividly showcases every detail of the vast and exotic locale, featuring elegant illustrations of dynamic characters, spirited landscapes, and diagrams of Samurai sword-fighting techniques, along with a look at storyboards and renders from the most intense, eloquent, and expressive cinematic moments of the game.”

Given what we’ve seen of Ghost of Tsushima thus far, the art book has the potential to be absolutely stunning. That having been said, pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $34.74 (31% off) with shipping slated for June. That big discount has just gone live, and it will likely be one of the biggest during the pre-order period. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until it ships, and if the discount goes any higher, you’ll automatically get the upgrade.

On that note, Dark Horse has been busy on the art book front with titles for The Last of Us Part II and Doom Eternal on the way. Details on the art book for The Last of US Part II can be found here. The Doom Eternal art book is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $32.38 (19% off) with a release date slated for March 24th.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima yet, everything you need to know is available right here in our guide. The official description for the game reads:

“In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.”

