G.I. Joe Classified Series Adds Lady Jaye and Flint Figures

Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified action figure line has been a big hit with longtime fans and collectors, so they'll be happy to know that Lady Jaye and Flint are joining the team. Pre-orders for both figures have opened up here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for around $19.99.

If you're unfamiliar, Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series delivers a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. Basically, they're the G.I. Joe toys that you dreamed about when you were a kid.

In this case, the 6-inch Lady Jaye figure features multiple points of articulation and 8 character-inspired accessories like a backpack, hat, and weapons. The packaging also features custom artwork by Scott Fischer, which means it will look even better on a shefl in your collection. Pre-order here on Amazon / Entertainment Earth

The G.I. Joe Classified Series Flint Action Figure also features multiple points of articulation along with three accessories: a hat, rifle, and pistol. The packaging features custom artwork by Rich Kelly. Pre-order here on Amazon / Entertainment Earth

You can order more of the previously released G.I. Joe Classified figures here at Entertainment Earth packaged individually or in collector's case sets.

