Hasbro Kicks Off G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes Figure Pre-Order With New Classic Episodes Livestream

If you're a fan of Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise, then you've got a lot to celebrate today, as we can exclusively reveal two very cool surprises. The first is that the much-anticipated G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes figure is up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon and you can get your first up-close look at the impressive figure starting on the next slide! That's pretty cool in itself, but Hasbro has another surprise for longtime fans of the franchise, which is that they are releasing 15 more episodes of the classic G.I. Joe cartoon free of charge on the Hasbro YouTube Channel and things will kick off with a livestream starting...well, right now!

The 15 episodes will feature complete story arcs like the previous 15 and will include arcs like Arise Serpentor, Arise. All 30 will remain on the Hasbro YouTube Channel after the live stream, and Hasbro decided to release the new episodes because of the response from fans. You can read the full description of the new episodes below.

"Fans were so excited about the recently shared episodes from the G.I. JOE classic cartoon series that Hasbro is releasing another set of episodes. Starting today (May 8) at 12pm ET / 9am PT, a 24-hour live stream on the Hasbro YouTube Channel will feature the 15 previously released episodes, as well as 15 additional classic episodes that come in story arcs such as the fan-favorite 'Arise Serpentor, Arise.' All 30 episodes, featuring iconic characters from the epic ‘80s animated series that inspired the upcoming 'Snake Eyes: G.I. JOE Origins' film and the G.I. JOE Classified Series, will continue to be available on the Hasbro YouTube Channel following the live stream for fans to enjoy."

You can also find out about artist Tracie Ching right here, the artist that created the slick art featured on the Snake Eyes packaging, which you can see for yourself on the next slide.

Note that this version of the Snake Eyes figure is a general release that includes fewer accessories than the previous Hasbro Pulse exclusive version. If you want that special edition, you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it here on eBay.

The rest of the G.I. Joe Classified Series includes Scarlett, Roadblock, Duke, and Destro. You can get the entire wave in a single set with two Snake Eyes figures here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99. You can also pick up the remaining figures individually via the links below.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: July 1, 2020)

"YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic hybrid ninja-commando, a natural born fighter with abilities that border on the supernatural, into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history, including the ninja’s signature katana. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Tracie Ching.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of actions figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure will be available at most major toy retailers and for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on May 8, 2020 at Noon EDT."

