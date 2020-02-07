Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey Mallet is Now a Stylish Bag

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now in theaters, and if there’s one bag that’s perfect for the event it’s this one. DC Comics and BoxLunch have teamed up to create a faux leather figure bag that’s inspired by Harley Quinn’s signature mallet.

The design includes foil details, quote graphics, and extras like a chain with a jack charm and a removable strap that resembles the mallet handle (a nice touch). You can order one of the bags here at BoxLunch for $48.93. BoxLunch also has an exclusive Harley Quinn mallet keychain for $7.63 that pairs perfectly with the bag. Both items are currently 30% off as part of a sale Box Lunch is throwing on all of their Birds of Prey merch to celebrate the premiere of the film.

On a related note, Puma has teamed up with DC Comics and comic book artist Jen Bartel for a pair of Birds of Prey Harley Quinn sneakers that will hit Foot Locker on February 21st! Mark your calendar, because these sneakers look fantastic. You can take a closer look in the tweet below.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie also introduces Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

