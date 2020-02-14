Harry Potter Gringotts Bank Coin Mold Prints Tasty Money

Harry Potter fans have yet another fun party item to add to their arsenal in the form of this officially licensed Gringotts Bank coin mold. You’ll be able to make chocolate coins in the shape of Galleons, Sickles, and Knuts (in two sizes) as they appeared in the Harry Potter films, and it even comes with fancy Gringotts pouches to store your delicious wealth. It’s exactly the kind of thing we would expect to see in the Harry Potter store that’s opening in New York this year. Or maybe Honeydukes.

While the mold is meant for chocolate coins, you can also use it for ice – which would be a fun way to freshen up your drinks. Either way, these would be great for your next Harry Potter-themed birthday party or movie marathon. You can pre-order one of the molds here at Merchoid for $19.99 (taxes and shipping are included in that price) with shipping slated for May. However, there is one other thing to consider….

If we’re honest, we’re not super thrilled with the foil wrapping papers that are included in the set. Granted, it’s nice that you get 16 of them, but they feature a print of the coin that you have to line the chocolate up with. Seems like they would look better without it. Fortunately, plain gold foil candy wrappers are super cheap on Amazon.

On a related note, Merchoid is also selling this awesome Skele-Gro water bottle that’s based on the potion that appeared in the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

You can order one of the Skele-Gro bottles here on Merchoid for $24.99. Again, the price includes all taxes and shipping. It’s also in stock now. That’s a small price to pay to see the look on the faces of fellow wizards as you chug the potion without spitting it out or succumbing to the pain of bone regeneration. We highly recommend putting pumpkin juice in it.

