Harry Potter Watercolor Marauder’s Map Dress Joins the Matching Cardigan and Bag

Hot Topic had a hit on their hands with the colorful Harry Potter Marauder’s Map watercolor cardigan and Loungefly bag, so they added an adorable babydoll dress option to round out the collection. All three items feature an allover Marauder’s Map print and a pastel watercolor background – though the colors on the cardigan and bag appear to be more vibrant (see below).

What’s more, everything is on sale. At the time of writing you can get the watercolor Marauder’s Map dress in both standard and plus sizes with a 20% discount using the code HT20 at checkout. The cardigan is also available in standard and plus sizes, and they are 30% and 40% off respectively. The Loungefly bag is available here with a 20% discount using the HT20 code. Regardless of which version you choose, prepare to conjure up some compliments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop Hot Topic’s entire Harry Potter collection right here. Note that Loungefly has been cranking out some great Harry Potter bags lately. In addition to the watercolor Marauder’s Map version mentioned above, there’s also the Hogwarts outline satchel and an amazing collection of watercolor Hogwarts houses satchels. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $60 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.