Hasbro’s Bringing A Transforming Power Bank, Magic Cards And A Black Series Figure To HasCon

Hasbro's first HasCon convention is set to kick off September 8-10 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Naturally, Hasbro will bring plenty of exclusive toys to the show, and the lineup is shaping up to be diverse. The reveals thus far include: • Star Wars 6″ Black Series Clone Wars Captain Rex

• Marvel Legends 6″ X-Force Deadpool

• Magic: The Gathering 3-Pack with cards based on Grimlock from Transformers, NERF Goblin and a Dungeons & Dragons collaboration card called "The Sword of Dungeons and Dragons"

• My Little Pony Dungeons & Dragons Dice Set

• My Little Pony Mystery Box

• Transformers Generations Titans Return Arcee Special Edition Set Perhaps the most interesting of the reveals, however, is a functional portable power bank that actually transforms into Optimus Prime - so let's dive into the reveals with that:

Optimus Prime Transforming Power Bank (Photo: Hasbro) From the press release: Fate rarely calls upon us at the time of our choosing. When it does, the Hasbro TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME CONVERTING POWER BANK figure will help you be ready and powered up with the spark of a Prime! This special edition power bank converts between robot and charger modes in 16 steps and comes with a blue-Energon LED Light-up sword accessory, mobile phone stand and a Micro USB/USB charging cable. Compatible with most devices the TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME CONVERTING POWER BANK figure supports 6500mAh of battery power so you can roll out without worry. The Transformers Optimus Prime Converting Power Bank will be available for $49.99 exclusively at HasCon. prevnext

Transformers Generations Titans Return Arcee Set (Photo: Hasbro) From the press release: The Hasbro TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN ARCEE SET lets you harness the power of not 1 Titan Master, but 2! Featuring a G1-inspired Titans Return Deluxe Class Arcee figure with Titan Master and a special edition Titan Master Ultra Magnus figure with die-cast parts. The set also includes 2 blaster accessories, 2 collector cards and special edition TRANSFORMERS packaging and custom art for the ultimate play-at-home experience. The Titan Master figures become the head of Deluxe, Voyager, and Leader Class Titans Return figures (each sold separately). The Transformers Generations Titans Return Arcee Set will be available for $24.99 at HasCon, but it will see a wider release in the near future. prevnext

Magic The Gathering 3-Pack (Photo: Hasbro) This Magic: The Gathering three card set is another covetable collectible as it features highly amusing cards based on Grimlock from Transformers, a Goblin NERF, and a special Dungeons & Dragons collaboration card called "The Sword of Dungeons and Dragons." The exclusive set will run $30 at HasCon (and other cons down the line apparently), and you'll be able to score an alternate version of the Dungeons & Dragons card in the upcoming Magic set Unstable later this year. prevnext