Massive New Hasbro Star Wars Wave Includes Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures, 6-Packs, Playsets, and More

Once again, Hasbro went all out for Star Wars Fan First Friday, with 14 new releases that includes nearly 50 figures in The Black Series, Vintage, and the new Celebrate the Saga 5-pack and 6-pack collections. The mix also includes an Emperor Palpatine Force FX Elite Lightsaber and Vintage Collection Tantive IV Hallway playset. If you want to get your hands on them, your first chance is happening today.

In the gallery below you’ll find the official breakdown of each new Hasbro Star Wars release along with links to retailers where they will be available. Note that pre-orders at the majority these retailers will begin today, August 21st at 1pm PST (4pm EST). The links won’t be live until (around) that time.

As you’ll see, the new Star Wars Celebrate the Saga collection brings back 3.75-inch 5POA (5 points of articulation – head, shoulders, and legs) figure sculpts. Apparently, they will be available in this 5-pack packaging for a limited time before heading to the vault.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HONDO OHNAKA Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2020): Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HONDO OHNAKA Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Will be available for pre-order at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMPEROR PALPATINE FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $224.99/Available: Fall 2020): With the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMPEROR PALPATINE FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER, featuring advanced LED technology and movie-inspired sound effects, fans can imagine STAR WARS action and adventure. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on EMPEROR PALPATINE’S iconic Lightsaber featured in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Press buttons on the hilt to activate movie-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, and lightning effect. Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removeable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Includes Lightsaber, stand, and instructions. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring quality deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walgreens beginning September 15th.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER video game. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring quality deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Will be available for pre-order at GameStop.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TANTIVE IV HALLWAY Playset

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Featuring premium detail and original Kenner branding inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE and ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TANTIVE IV HALLWAY Playset makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, the ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY-inspired REBEL FLEET TROOPER figure can be displayed in action figure collections and is presented on a ROGUE ONE cardback for the first time. This playset combines with additional TANTIVE IV playsets to create the full scene inspired by the STAR WARS movies. Additional playsets sold separately. Includes playset, figure, and instructions. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH VADER Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Featuring original Kenner branding along with premium detail and design inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH VADER Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH JEDI ORDER Figure 5-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH JEDI ORDER Figure 5-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH JEDI ORDER Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as OBI-WAN KENOBI, MACE WINDU, ANAKIN SKYWALKER, and YODA action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation, and an R7-A7 figure. Includes 5 figures and 4 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH SITH Figure 5-Pack

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH SITH Figure 5-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH SITH Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as KYLO REN, DARTH VADER, DARTH MAUL, EMPORER PALPATINE, and TC-4 action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures and 7 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE FIRST ORDER Figure 6-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE FIRST ORDER Figure 6-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 6-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE FIRST ORDER Figure 6-Pack comes with characters such as FLAMETROOPER, CAPTAIN PHASMA, GENERAL HUX, FIRST ORDER TROOPER OFFICER figures, featuring multiple points of articulation, and MOUSE DROID and BB-9E action figures. Includes 6 figures and 4 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Best Buy.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC EMPIRE Figure 5-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC EMPIRE Figure 5-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character- inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC EMPIRE Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as TIE FIGHTER PILOT, SNOWTROOPER, STORMTROOPER SQUAD LEADER, SCOUT TROOPER action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation, and R2-Q5 figure. Includes 5 figures and 4 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Best Buy.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH REBEL ALLIANCE Figure 5-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH REBEL ALLIANCE Figure 5-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH REBEL ALLIANCE Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as R2-D2, HAN SOLO (BESPIN), PRINCESS LEIA (HOTH), CHEWBACCA, and LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures and 4 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC REPUBLIC Figure 5-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC REPUBLIC Figure 5-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH GALACTIC REPUBLIC Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as 501st LEGION TROOPER, PHASE I CLONE TROOPER, SHOCK TROOPER, COMMANDER CODY, and OOM-10 action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures and 5 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE RESISTANCE Figure 6-Pack

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE RESISTANCE Figure 6-Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 6-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH THE RESISTANCE Figure 6-Pack comes with characters such as POE DAMERON, REY, FINN, C-3PO action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation, and BB-8 and PORG figures. Includes 6 figures and 6 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon.

STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH BOUNTY HUNTERS Figure 5-Pack

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH BOUNTY HUNTERS Figure 5- Pack! Featuring movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, as well as character-inspired accessories, this figure 5-pack allows fans, collectors, and kids to imagine the world of STAR WARS in action. Recreate favorite moments of excitement and intrigue from the STAR WARS Galaxy or imagine new stories and missions! The STAR WARS CELEBRATE THE SAGA 3.75-INCH BOUNTY HUNTERS Figure 5-Pack comes with characters such as R5-P8, JANGO FETT, BOBA FETT, BOSSK, and IG-88 action figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures and 5 accessories. Will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart.