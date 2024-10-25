LEGO Star Wars 2025 Character Encylopedia Exclusive Minfigure Unveiled

lego star wars character encyclopedia 2025

The LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia is getting a new edition for 2025, and it will continue the practice of including an exclusive minifigure. As we’ve seen in the past with LEGO Star Wars reference books, the minfigure is shrouded in mystery until, inevitably, some retailer spoils everything. Such is the case with the upcoming Character Encyclopedia, which is slated to arrive in April 1st, 2025.

Barnes & Noble has revealed that the exclusive minifigure will be Emperor Palpatine in his red and black robes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This will likely be welcome news for fans and collectors. If you’re looking forward to adding the figure to your collection, you can start the process on B&N or on Amazon where the book is available to pre-order for $21.99. Presumably, Amazon will add the official cover image to their listing soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the book itself, it’s billed as “the ultimate guide to the best 200 Minifigures from the Star Wars galaxy”. This will include new minifigures from Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Bad Batch, as well as new variants of classic characters fromthe Skywalker Saga.

LEGO UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge

In other Star Wars LEGO news, the latest Ultimate Collector Series set is the Jabba’s Sail Barge (75397). It launched earlier this month with 3,942 pieces and features like the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you’ll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba’s bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick.

The LEGO Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series set is available right here at the LEGO website priced at $499.99.