Here’s How To Get a Hot Toys IG-11 Figure Free For Star Wars Celebration 2025

This IG-11 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys features the droid as it appeared in Star Wars: The Mandalorian with tons of detail, articulation, LED lightning, and more. Standing 14.17″ tall, the figure also includes accessories like pair of mechanical graspers, two blasters, and 1 leather shoulder strap with ammo pouches. Of course, Hot Toys figures don’t come cheap, and this particular figure is priced at $256. However, you can get the figure for free at Sideshow Collectibles until April 21, 2025 at 2:59am ET. Here’s how.

The deal comes as part of the festivities surrounding Star Wars Celebration Japan, which has spawned a ton of new merch. Until the end of the promotion on April 20, you can score the figure for free with any $275+ purchase of eligible in-stock items, located here. There you’ll find something for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, anime, and much more. In fact, 336 options were eligible at the time of writing. Additional details on the IG-11 figure can be found below, as well as some of our favorites from the eligible items list.

IG-11 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure – Check it out at Sideshow Collectibles here. “The highly-accurate IG-11 Collectible Figure features a highly detailed mechanical body with great articulations, skillfully applied weathering effects, two blasters, and a desert-themed Star Wars action figure base. This amazing bounty hunter and nurse is definitely an exceptional Star Wars collectible to add to your collection!”