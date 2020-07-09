Hocus Pocus Backpack Features Chibi Winifred, Sarah, Mary and Binx

This is a very good time to be a fan of the cult classic 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus. For one thing, a sequel is currently in the works for Disney+. There has also been several exciting merch releases in July. We'll cover all of them below, but let's start with this adorable mini backpack and wallet design from Loungefly.

The matching designs of the Hocus Pocus backpack and wallet feature chibi versions of the Sanderson Sisters Winifred, Sarah, Mary along with Binx the cat (aka Thackery Binx the human). The design also features a sun and stars pattern on both the outside and the lining. The witches' book of spells can be seen next to Binx.

The Hocus Pocus mini-backpack is made of faux leather with printed, applique, foil printed, debossed, and metal zipper charm details. It measures approximately 9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 12-inches deep. Pre-orders for the backpack are live here at Entertainment Earth for $75 with shipping slated for October. The flap wallet is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $40.

Another big Hocus Pocus product unveiled this past week is Ravensburger's board game. Indeed, the Sanderson sisters have begun to work on their wicked potion, and it will be up to you (and up to five of your family members / friends) to stop them starting on July 26th.

As noted, players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

Pre-orders for Disney's Hocus Pocus: The Game are live here on Amazon for $19.99. It includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.

Finally, Hocus Pocus fans will be happy to know that the film is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time! Superfans should head straight for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition of the film in 4K + Digital, which features some fantastic artwork designed by Matt Ferguson. This is the same artist that produced the artwork for Marvel's penultimate Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray box set last year. You can pre-order the SteelBook exclusive here at Best Buy for $27.99. The standard Hocus Pocus Blu-ray can also be pre-ordered at Best Buy for $22.99. At the time of writing, a listing for the standard edition is up on Amazon but not active.

Shipping on the Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray is slated for September 15th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween. Note that special features haven't been announced yet, but it probably won't differ much from previous releases. On that note, the 4K release follows 25th anniversary Blu-ray editions of Hocus Pocus that launched in 2018.

