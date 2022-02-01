Hocus Pocus 2 Star Shares First Look at the Return of Billy Butcherson

While fans have already gotten our first look at original Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy for their return as the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, another returning star, Doug Jones, took to Twitter to show off his beloved zombie Billy Butcherson. Given that his zombie character had been dead for hundreds of years when he appeared in the 1993 film, his makeup effects don’t show much more deterioration, though this new photo will surely excite and delight fans to see how well the new makeup captures the familiar look of the character. Hocus Pocus 2 is slated to debut this fall on Disney+.

“That’s a wrap on HOCUS POCUS 2!!! ‘Billy’ will see you this October 2022 on your Disney+ !!” Jones captioned the photo.

https://twitter.com/actordougjones/status/1488583087168516099

In the original film, the Sanderson sisters were resurrected when Max (Omri Katz) inadvertently lit the Black Flame Candle, the key to their immortality, allowing them to attempt to capture the souls of young children, granting them eternal life. In hopes of capturing more children, Winifred Sanderson (Midler) brought Billy back to life as her henchman, only for the film’s finale to reveal that there was much love lost for his former flame.

The new sequel is said to follow a similar structure, with the three witches being revived once again to set their sights on teens Becca (Gossip Girl‘s Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt‘s Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories‘ Belissa Escobedo).

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus,” director Anne Fletcher shared in a statement last fall. “Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

Other franchise newcomers include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

With the production having recently wrapped, members of the cast and crew have hinted at a Halloween 2022 release, though a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned for details on Hocus Pocus 2.

