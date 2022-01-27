Hocus Pocus 2 Star Celebrates Wrapping Filming

As we’re still stuck in the frigid winter months, not everyone is thinking about the upcoming Halloween season, but Bette Midler offered some exciting news to fans by revealing that she had wrapped her time on filming the Hocus Pocus sequel that is headed to Disney+. It’s not entirely clear, however, whether the entire production has concluded filming or if it is merely her time on set that has come to an end, but with the Sanderson sisters set to play a prominent role in the follow-up film, it would seem likely that the entire production would be coming to a close imminently, if not already. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to debut on Disney+ this October.

“THAT’S A WRAP!!!!” Midler shared on Twitter with a photo of what appears to be some sort of treat sporting the image of the Sanderson sisters.

The upcoming film not only pays off high amounts of anticipation, but also an overall unlikelihood, as the film’s humble origins nearly fated it for obscurity.

The film landed in theaters back in 1993, but despite being a celebration of All Hallow’s Eve, it was released in the summer, preventing it from earning excitement surrounding Halloween celebrations. Additionally, it landed in theaters only a few weeks after the release of Jurassic Park, a film that would become not just one of the most significant spectacles of the summer, but of the entire decade. Understandably, Hocus Pocus was largely a financial bomb.

Despite that initial disappointment, being a Disney film meant that it earned regular showings on the Disney Channel in time for the fall months. With each passing year, the film’s following would grow, as the kids who grew up watching it were becoming adults and having families of their own, introducing them to the Sanderson sisters each subsequent holiday. Additionally, Disney’s ownership of the Freeform network meant that it could broadcast the movie in the weeks leading up to Halloween, offering more avenues for audiences to discover it. This tradition became so strong, Freeform would often spend entire 24-hour periods annually airing nothing but Hocus Pocus.

Returning to the sequel alongside Midler are Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones. Newcomers to the series include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Kitchen, and Sam Richardson.

Stay tuned for details on Hocus Pocus 2 before it is unleashed this October.

Are you looking forward to the sequel?