Hot Toys’ New Obi-Wan Kenobi is Stunning, and You Can Pre-Order it Right Now

Fan sentiment is mixed about the Star Wars prequel trilogy, with some railing violently against the existence of Jar Jar Binks (yes, still) and others swearing the films are the franchise’s unsung heroes. Those disagreements won’t be resolved anytime soon, but one thing is easy to agree on: Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi does immense justice to Alec Guinness’ legacy with his performance as the young Jedi.

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One of Kenobi’s most powerful scenes in the prequels comes in Revenge of the Sith, when he faces Anakin Skywalker on the hellish rock of Mustafar in the film’s conclusion. Now collectors can immortalize that scene with Hot Toys’ newest Star Wars figure, now open for pre-order at Sideshow: the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Mustafar) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.

Obi-Wan in the Heat of Battle

If you’re already a fan of Hot Toys, you know its sculpts are incredible, and this one is no different. The figure stands 12.01 inches tall without the diorama base. The head comes equipped with movable eyeballs so you can customize Obi-Wan’s determined expression. His hair is a part of the sculpt, but features wool material to make it look more realistic, adding an impressive level of detail.

Obi-Wan’s clothing is crafted from real fabric, and the tunic and tabard are dirty and damaged from the violence of the battle. The package includes four pairs of hands in varied gestures, including relaxed hands, lightsaber-holding hands, Force-using hands, and slightly opened lightsaber-holding hands. You also get one two-finger pointing gesture left hand. Obi-Wan’s lightsaber is USB-powered and comes with two attachments: one regular blade and one blade in motion.

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While the figure is impressive as is, it comes with a diorama base wrought from the fires of Mustafar itself. Deep bronze with a plume of glowing lava beneath, the repulsor platform is the perfect place to pose Obi-Wan—or pit him against Anakin by pairing the two figures. Anakin is also open for pre-order, with a release window of September to December 2026 and a price tag of $310.

How to Pre-Order Obi-Wan (Mustafar)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Mustafar) retails for $315 has a release window of October to December 2026. After you place your pre-order, Sideshow will update you via email when it ships. Members of Sideshow’s Rewards program earn 5% back on the purchase. And if you need a payment plan, it also offers Flex Pay, which is interest-free and starts at $94.50 per month.

As you already know if you’re a Hot Toys collector, the brand offers an extensive collection of Star Wars collectibles. Several are close to being sold out, including C-3P0, Darth Sidious, and The Mandalorian and Grogu Cosbi Collection, so you may want to check those out too before they’re gone for good.