Hot Toys Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys is a little late to the party with regard to the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but it looks like they used that time to put together a spectacular sixth-scale figure of Miles Morales. It looks absolutely fantastic, and there’s enough accessories here for two figures.
The Hot Toys MMS567 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1/6th scale Miles Morales figure features two newly developed face sculpts (with partial mask accessory), interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a highly-detailed Spider-Man, Casual Miles outfits, interchangeable hands, and tons of accessories like a spray can, a Spider-Man costume pack, web accessories, a comic art inspired character backdrop with decorative stickers, and more.
Hot Toys’ Miles Morales figure should be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 27th. A complete breakdown of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Two (2) newly developed face sculpts with one (1) magnetic attachable hair sculpture
- One (1) partially masked accessory with magnetic feature
- One (1) interchangeable masked head sculpt with four (4) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of expressions
- Newly developed body with 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 29 cm tall
Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands with web pattern including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of hands for cobweb shooting
- One (1) pair of hands for cobweb swinging
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) relaxed left hand
- One (1) opened right hand
Three (3) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) right hand for holding spray can
Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) newly tailored red and black colored Spider-Man Suit embossed with black trims, web pattern and red spider emblem on chest
- One (1) pair of black-color boots embossed with web pattern
- One (1) red-colored hooded vest
- One (1) blue-colored outer jacket
- One (1) pair of grayish black colored knee shorts with white colored belt
- One (1) white colored T-shirt
- One (1) pair of greyish blue training pants
- One (1) pair of white socks
- One (1) pair of sneakers
Accessories:
- One (1) spray can
- One (1) Spider-Man costume pack (not wearable on figure)
- Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters
- One (1) open spider web effect accessory
- One (1) specially designed character backdrop and four (4) styles of pop stickers
- A dynamic figure stand with graphic card
In related news, the #614 Spider-Man Captain Universe Funko Pop exclusive dropped at NY Toy Fair 2020 over the weekend as part of their Marvel wave for the show.
If you’re unfamiliar, Captain Universe first appeared in Marvel’s Micronauts #8, but the Uni-Power energy source behind the identity has merged with various hosts over the years to combat major threats. This includes Peter Parker beginning in Spectacular Spider-Man #158. The transformation gave Spider-Man Superman-esque levels of power in response to Loki’s “Acts of Vengeance” plan to gang up on the world’s heroes. With the powers of Captain Universe, Spider-Man managed to defeat Trapster, Titania, Magneto, the Brothers Grimm, Goliath, the Hulk, the Rhino, Shocker, Hydro-Man, TESS-One, Terminus, Graviton, Dragon Man, and Tri-Sentinel. He even punched Grey Hulk into space in Amazing Spider-Man #328!
If you want to add the Spider-Man Captain Universe Pop Figure to your collection, it can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive) for $13.99 while supplies last.
