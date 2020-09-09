LEGO's Huge 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Star Wars Set is Coming Soon

Following some early image drops last week, LEGO has fully revealed the the 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina set, which is the latest installment of the Star Wars Master Builder Series. It clocks in at 3187 pieces with 20 minifigures plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, Dewback LEGO figure, and 2 Landspeeders (many of the characters are getting the LEGO treatment for the first time). Additional details are available below, along with info on when and where you'll be able to get your hands on this amazing set.

LEGO has tackled the Mos Eisley Cantina several in the past, but this new version goes above and beyond in a big way. The final product measures measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23” (58cm) deep when opened up. Some of the notable features include a removable roof, attachable buildings, the aforementioned Landspeeders (one of which has never been built in LEGO before), unique minfigs of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue’Sai’Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, a Dewback, and more. Naturally, the set is also packed with details like a “Wanted” poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, and the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

LEGO's Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Master Builder Series set will be available right here at LEGO.com (exclusive) for $349.99 starting on September 16th if you're a VIP member (sign up here fo free). Odds are that the set will go live beginning at 12am EST September 16th (9pm PST September 15th). The set will get a general release via the link above on October 1st. Again, orders will likely open up at 12am EST on that date, but you'll want to take advantage of the early VIP option - again, it's free to join. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

While you wait for the Cantina set to drop, make sure to check out the massive Harry Potter Diagon Alley set that LEGO announced earlier this month. Their Mandolorian Razor Crest set is also available now.

