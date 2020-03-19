LEGO Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Helmet Sets Are Live

LEGO is adding to their Star Wars lineup with some very cool helmet bust sets that are aimed squarely at the adult market, much like their UCS line. The first wave of helmet sets is focused on Star Wars villains with Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Pilot designs. The sets range from 625 pieces to 724 pieces and stand at least 7-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display.

The Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter LEGO helmets are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for April, and can be had via the following links:

These helmet sets will likely be hot collector’s items, so reserve them while you can. On that note, LEGO released a smaller Darth Vader bust set last year as an exclusive for Target REDcard members, and a handful of them are still available on eBay.

On a related note, LEGO launched the #75292 Razor Crest Set at Toy Fair last month, and it quickly sold out at Shop Disney. However, it’s back and in stock now here at Amazon for $129.99 with shipping slated for September 1st.

The set is based on the shuttle from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and includes 1023-pieces, a cargo hold, a dual cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and more. It also includes minifigures of The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and an adorable little Baby Yoda! There’s even an IG-11 LEGO figure in the mix for good measure.

