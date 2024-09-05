LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker Gift Set Exclusive Is An Incredible Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a DC Comics Batman fan that enjoys their LEGO sets, you could buy the Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase (76224), Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker (76265), and the Batman 1992 (30653) polybag sets here on Amazon for a grand total of $84.36 at current sale prices. However, you could also get those three releases in one gift set here at Walmart for only $50. We think that the choice is pretty clear, though don't expect that Walmart deal to last for long. Note that their exclusive LEGO Minecraft gift set is also available for only $20.

From the description "Battle The Joker in the air and on the streets with two awesome vehicle toys. The Batmobile features an accessible cockpit, a control that raises 2 blasters into position, a lift-up trunk, and a flaming tailpipe, while the Batwing includes 2 stud launchers and a compartment for Batman's Batarangs and handcuffs. LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker Gift Set comes with 5 Minifigures, including 2 different The Joker Minifigures and 3 Batman, including a special 1992 Batman with a 2-in-1 cape and helmet. Kids can build, play and display their love of Batman with these awesome superhero toy sets – a great holiday gift for endless imagination. Contains 835 pieces."

While you're at it you might want to pick up the Batmobile (76328) set that debuted this week. Naturally, its inspired by the classic 1966 DC tv series starring Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin, and it's also reasonably priced at $149.99. That's not bad for a 1822-piece set.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the LEGO Batmobile '66 set are available here on Amazon and here at the LEGO shop with a release date set for October 1st.. You can shop for previously released LEGO Batman Batmobile sets right here.

Features of the 1966 Batmobile set include a molded windshield, rotatable wheels, authentic decorations and an opening trunk containing the Bat-Computer. Naturally, a retro Batman minifigure is included, though it stands on a platform and does not fit inside the car. There's isn't a Robin figure either, which is also disappointing. Still, this is a must-have for collectors.

