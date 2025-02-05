LEGO Harry Potter January 2025 Releases Are All On Sale

The start of a new year is a major event for LEGO, and they hit the ground running with Harry Potter in January 2025 with some big new releases. The lineup is headlined by the 2750-piece Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops (76444 / $199.99) set and the 1601-piece Malfoy Manor (76453 / $149.99) set. There are also several smaller sets in the mix, and everything is in stock and can be ordered now with a 10% discount. Here’s how…

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the new Harry Potter LEGO sets can be found below, and a 10% in-stock Comicbook discount will be applied at checkout when you order them via this Entertainment Earth link or via the individual product links below (US shipping is free on orders $79+). You can also find the new sets here on Amazon.

LEGO Harry Potter sets january 2025

LEGO Harry Potter Sets For January 2025

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases for January 2025 and beyond here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can check out all of the latest and greatest releases and deals from LEGO right here at Comicbook.

Harry Potter Television Series

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise must be aware of the new Harry Potter television series being made by WB. The HBO Original series is stated to be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven books, with Rowling serving as Executive Producer. The new series is currently running casting calls for the main cast, so we’re definitely interested to see who they pick as the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The show is being led by showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer and director Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones and The Last of Us).

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warners said in a press release announcing the series order. “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.” You can keep tabs on the latest news about the TV series right here.