LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire Set Drops on April 2nd

The LEGO Lord of the Rings: The Shire #10354 set was recently unveiled for an April 2025 release, but don’t expect it to launch at 12am ET on April 1st. In fact, two of the three biggest LEGO set releases for the month will get a later start than usual. If you want to be among the first to own The Shire LEGO set, you need to sign up for a LEGO Insiders account (its free) and be ready and waiting on April 1st / 2nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop where it will be available to purchase in early access for $269.99. The general public will be able to pick it up starting at the same time and in the same place on April 5th. Note that there will be a free GWP set attached to this release, and there is little chance that it will survive more than a few days. Read on for details on The Shire, the GWP set as well as Sean Astin’s (Samwise Gamgee) special message for fans.

The LOTR Shire LEGO set will include 2017 pieces and 9 Minifigures: Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry and Pippin (with interchangeable heads to recreate the dragon firework scene), Rosie, Samwise and Gandalf the Grey.

The design of the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire set is inspired by the Peter Jackson films, mostly taking its inspiration from Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday celebration from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Naturally, the diorama is loaded with features and nods to the films, which includes a detailed interior and interactive elements like the ability to transform a burning letter into The One Ring and make Bilbo vanish with a turn of a dial. You’ll also find Gandalf’s horse and cart, fireworks, a firework dragon figure, the Party Tree, a party pavilion, and Bilbo’s book, which can be displayed open or closed. What’s more, you’ll be getting the following exciting (and slightly disturbing) free GWP set with your purchase:

The Lord of the Rings: Smeagol & Deagol #40761 – See at LEGO (free with the purchase of The Shire): This model recreates Sméagol and Déagol’s discovery of The One Ring in The Return of the King, which ends badly for Déagol. Honestly, it’s quite a sinister choice for LEGO, so we have no doubt that it will be extra popular. The set includes a rotatable boat and accessories like The One Ring and fishing gear.

To celebrate the release of the new LOTR LEGO set, Samwise Gamgee himself takes fans back to the Shire in a video that can be viewed on the product page. LEGO notes that the mini-film is “more than just a recreation of The Lord of the Rings in LEGO bricks; it’s a tribute to the cinematic artistry of the trilogy. Echoing the iconic Osgiliath monologue and cross-cutting sequences that define the films, the mini-film features Sean Astin taking viewers on a personal tour through the set.”

Sean Astin had the following to say about the project: “Not all those who wander are lost… especially when travelling through the astonishing detail of the Shire made out of LEGO bricks! From the smallest hobbit-hole to the grandest fireworks, building this set brought back so many fond memories of Middle-earth. Now fans can journey there themselves and build their own adventures.”

