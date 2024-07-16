LEGO Sales and Promotions For Prime Day 2024 Are Available Now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 takes place on July 16th and 17th, and it’s no surprise that LEGO deals will be part of the festivities. In fact, discounts are expected to go as high as 30%, which is rare territory for LEGO. There will also be additional perks for Insider members to take advantage of directly from LEGO. Everything you need to know can be found right here, including a sneak peek at the sets that will be discounted on Amazon.

We’ll start with bonuses for LEGO Insiders members. LEGO Insiders Days takes plavce July 16-20, and it will include Summer-themed gifts with your purchases, special discounts and 2X member rewards right here at LEGO.com. A breakdown of these perks can be found below. If you haven’t signed up, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here.

LEGO Prime Day 40692 Candy Store

Amazon Prime Day 2024 LEGO Promotions

You can shop Prime Day Deals directly from LEGO right here with discounts as high as 40%.

Receive a free LEGO Candy Store (345 pieces) set when you spend $200 on any set/s purchased at LEGO.com. A collectible that’s bursting with sweet details. The third in a series of 4 model LEGO stores, it’s a treat for teen and adult builders aged 12 and up.

Explore two floors full of candy shop accessories, including a miniature ice-cream machine, candy dispenser, and a chocolate fountain.

BONUS: Receive a free Beach Bag GWP when you spend $75 on any LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO DREAMZzz, LEGO Harry Potter, LEGO Animal Crossing, LEGO Super Mario, DUPLO and LEGO NINJAGO sets

BONUS: Insider Members receive 2X the member rewards when they purchase any LEGO City, LEGO Disney, LEGO Friends and LEGO Technic sets. Offer excludes Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Marvel sets.

As for the LEGO deals that will be available on Amazon for Prime Day 2024, an early list is available below, and it includes gems like The LEGO Ideas Tree House, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, and more. These deals are expected to go live at 12am PT / 3am ET on July 16th to coincide with the start of Prime Day, though there could be delays. Note that additional LEGO deals might be available as well. If that happens, they’ll be added to the list, so stay tuned for more.

