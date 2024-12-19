LEGO Sets Get a Massive Last Minute Holiday Deal

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. There have been a lot of deals on LEGO sets for the 2024 holiday shopping season, but the pickings have been a bit slim as we get closer to Christmas. However, there is one more big sale happening that you can take advantage of if you hurry. LEGO is currently offering some pretty massive Walmart Cash bonuses when you buy select LEGO sets. This includes a whopping $68 back on the Star Wars A New Hope Yavin 4 Rebel Base (75365) set and $30 back on Super Mario King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436). Apparently, this offer will end on (or possibly immediately after) December 20th, so the clock is ticking. UPDATE: It appears that the sale has been extended until December 21st. Additional details and more of the top sets in the sale can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar, Walmart Cash accrues in a wallet on your Walmart account, and can be used like cash for any other purchase at the retailer. Technically, that means that the Yavin 4 Rebel Base and King Boo Haunted Mansion LEGO sets are cheaper than they’ve ever been. That’s probably the case with many of the other LEGO sets that are eligible for the offer. You can shop all of the Walmart Cash-eligible LEGO sets right here. Additional Walmart Cash opportunities can be found here. We’ve picked out a few more highlights from the LEGO sale that you can check out in the following list:

Keep in mind that January 2025 is going to be a huge month for new LEGO releases. A full breakdown of the new sets will debut here at Comicbook on December 23rd. In the meantime, you can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases for January 2025 and beyond here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.