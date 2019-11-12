LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, and City 2019 Advent Calendars Are Cheaper Than Ever

We are only a couple of weeks away from December, so if you’re interested in picking up one of LEGO’s advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season, now is the time. This is even more true thanks to the fact that all four advent calendars just hit their lowest price.

Below you’ll find official descriptions for each of the sets along with links where they can be ordered with the discount. We’ve kept it spoiler-free, but keep in mind that the product pages include images of the contents.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 75964 Building Kit – 305 Piece ($29.99 – 25% off) – Order via Walmart / Currently sold out on Amazon: Celebrate Christmas in the Wizard’s world with the magical LEGO Harry Potter 75964 Advent calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a different LEGO Harry Potter toy or figure. As the big day gets closer, kids can recreate happy Hogwarts holiday scenes with favorite characters—including Harry Potter, Ron Wesley and Hermione granger—and conjure up magical play through Christmas and beyond!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 75245 Building Kit – 280 Piece ($29.99 – 25% off) – Order via Amazon / Order via Walmart: Celebrate the Christmas countdown with the 75245 LEGO Star Wars kids’ Advent calendar 2019. Behind each door is a LEGO brick character, starship, vehicle or other themed collectibles, plus 2 exclusive, Christmas-themed LEGO figures. When all the doors have been opened, there’s even a foldout playmat with colorful Ahch-To Island scene for kids to play out epic Star Wars adventures. This great Christmas gift idea is a fun way to get fans of all ages excited about the holidays.

LEGO City Advent Calendar 60235 Building Kit – 234 Piece ($19.99 – 33% off) – Order via Amazon / Order via Walmart: Give your child a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with the LEGO city 60235 Advent calendar playset. It has 24 different buildable presents, one for each day of the season, including a snowmobile, snow fort, curling set, fireplace, rocking chair, telescope and much more. This children’s Advent calendar includes 7 minifigures and a Husky dog figure.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 41382 Building Kit – 330 Piece ($19.99 – 33% off) – Order via Amazon / Order via Walmart: Help your little Builder get ready for Christmas with the LEGO friends 41382 Advent calendar. Slowly build the Christmas countdown for kids by letting them open a new door Each day. Behind the 24 doors of this holiday Advent calendar are cool, buildable gifts representing the world of Heartlake city. They will add festive cheer when displayed in the bedroom or, once tied with a ribbon, hanging on the tree. Includes a Mia mini-doll, plus 2 Penguins and 2 robot, a hamster and snowman figures.

