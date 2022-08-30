Massive LEGO 76405 Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set Drops Tonight

LEGO has done a small scale Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in the past, but the new 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. What's more, LEGO is celebrating the launch of the set with a contest that offers the chance to "play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train." Everything you need to know about the new Hogwarts Express LEGO set and the contest can be found below.

The 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is built in 1:32 scale, and features a replica of Platform 9 ¾, a buildable engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger car with light bricks, a steam engine complete with a turning lever to activate the driving wheels, and the ability to recreate four iconic scenes:

Movie 1: When the trio first meets

Movie 3: Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor

Movie 6: Luna saves Harry, from Draco's spell

Movie 8: Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts

The 20 minifigures included in the new Harry Potter LEGO set are also inspired by fan-favorite film moments:

Movie 1: Hermione, Ron and Harry

Movie 3: Hermione, Ron, Harry, Lupin and a dementor

Movie 6: Luna, Malfoy and Harry

Movie 8: Harry, Ginny and their three children, Albus Severus, Lily Luna and James Sirius,

2 Hogwarts students: Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff student

The Harry Potter Hogwarts Collector's Edition set will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $499.99 beginning tonight August 30th / 31st at 9pm PST / 12am EST. A sellout is expected, so be ready and waiting at the launch time. The previously released 75955 Hogwarts Express LEGO set is available here on Amazon for $73.99. Additional images of the set are available in the gallery below.

As for the Hogwarts Express contest, three families of up to two adults and two children each "will get to take part in a magical adventure along one of the United Kingdom's most beautiful heritage railway lines. The one-night experience also includes playing with the new LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set, a movie screening and a luxury stay in a bespoke carriage, peppered with moments of LEGO and Harry Potter magic". The prize includes the following:

A ride and overnight stay on the LEGO Hogwarts Express train in Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Dinner and breakfast in the Great Station Hall

Overnight stay in the Hogwarts Express Common Room Carriage

Harry Potter Movie screening

Return travel to Yorkshire to join the train

Plenty of LEGO Harry Potter sets to play with and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set to take home

LEGO notes that the contest is open to VIPs only (free to join) and you can enter the contest via the VIP rewards center until September 4th.