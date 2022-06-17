Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen

Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.

The toy features voice and other sound clips from Lightyear, and a ton of interactivity, including voice recognition that will allow you to carry on short conversations with Buzz. He's also programmable, and controllable from a mobile app.

Below, you can see a clip of the robot in action via Robosen's YouTube page.

Here's how Robosen describes the robot:

Robosen's Buzz Lightyear is a smart conversational, interactive, programmable, and ultra-authentic Space Ranger robot, featuring a genuine combination of science, engineering, and artistry. It's a work of art—the perfect collectible with maximum authenticity and infinite playability.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar, this interactive Space Ranger stands at an impressive 42 cm (16.5 in) and is made with premium materials and character details for incredible authenticity. Powered by 50+ microchips, Robosen engineering brings fluid mobility to each and every part of Buzz Lightyear with 23 high-precision servo motors. With advanced algorithms and multiple programming modes, Buzz can perform a dazzling array of movement options. Now you can enjoy a Buzz Lightyear with exceptional mobility, stability, and life-like poses.

Robosen's intelligent conversation system brings Buzz Lightyear to life by enabling speech recognition and lightning-fast responses. Converse with him easily through ambiguous voice and semantic recognition technology without the need to recall specific command words for an immersive interactive experience like no other. No matter how heavy the action gets, he'll never be at a loss for words!

You can check out all four Toy Story movies, a bunch of shorts and specials, and Lightyear itself, on Disney+ now.