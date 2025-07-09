Marvel’s Strange Tales Comic Anthology Gets a Full Wave of Funko Pops

Funko’s Marvel Pop figures drops haven’t been particularly interesting lately, but today is different as a full wave has debuted that’s based on the Strange Tales horror/sci-fi focused anthology series. The lineup incudes Dormammu, Mephisto, Morbius, Ghost Rider (with a GITD exclusive), and Hallow’s Eve, and pre-orders are live starting today. Everything you need to know can be found below, and stick around for details on a wave of Marvel HoliDivas Funko Pops.

These Strange Tales Funko Pops look fantastic, with bright colors and unique comic book-inspired designs. Just take a look at Morbius, who certainly looks better than he did in Sony’s 2022 film. We’re also loving the Dormammu figure, which holds a small Doctor Strange in his hand. For Ghost Rider fans, there are two options, though you’ll want to go with the Entertainment Earth glow-in-the-dark exclusive. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, and when you’re ready you can get your pre-orders in here at Entertainment Earth, here on Amazon, or here at Hot Topic.

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Rider – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Dormammu

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Mephisto

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Morbius

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Ghost Rider

Funko Pop! Marvel: Strange Tales Hallow’s Eve

You can check out a full breakdown of this week's best Funko Pop drops right here.

As promised, Funko is also shining some light on the X-women of the Marvel universe, bringing us figures of Jean Grey, Rogue, and Storm in festive poses. Jean and Rogue are bringing the presents while Storm bringing the snow. Again, you can get your pre-orders in via Entertainment Earth, Amazon, and Hot Topic starting today.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest comic book news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!