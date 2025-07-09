Marvel Legends Spider-Man Hellfire Gala Figure Unveiled (By Us)

Straight from the X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics comes the latest Marvel Legends drop from Hasbro, and you’re getting your first official look here at Comicbook! The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Hellfire Gala figure brings a new look to the Spider-Man catalog courtesy of mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation.

However, this Marvel Legends figure is more than just a fun costume. It will also include 2 alternate web-swinging hands and 2 wall-crawling ones, meaning this figure is very poseable. If you want to add it to your collection, be ready and waiting on July 24th at 7am PT / 10am ET where it will be available exclusively here at Walmart as part of their Collector Con event tied to SDCC 2025. Read on for a gallery of images and additional details about the upcoming figure.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN HELLFIRE GALA: Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on July 24 at 10 AM ET here at Walmart; available Fall 2025: “Spider-Man swings an invite to the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala—the biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe—donning a couture costume courtesy of mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation. This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics. The Spider-Man Hellfire Gala action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs and comes with 4 accessories: 2 alternate THWIP hands, and 2 wall-crawling hands”

I’ve been on a bit of a Spider-Man kick myself recently, having chosen to binge watch the entirety of Disney+’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man within the past few days and start a playthrough of Insomniac’s 2018 hit game, Marvel’s Spider-Man. The masked spider has obviously been a cultural main-stay for decades now, but the hold this superhero has on the world must be stronger now than ever. Both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man give us interesting and refreshing versions of the character, while still holding on to those precious Parker qualities we know and love. It’s so easy to fall in love with new versions of his character, who continues to grow and change in ways we might not have expected, but still feel comforted by, like Pete’s future-self in the 2018 Miles Morales-led story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While we await the MCU’s next Spider-Man led film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you’ll be happy to learn that so much Spider-Man is already out there to enjoy.



