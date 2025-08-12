Marvel Legends Retro Doctor Doom and Ghost Rider Figures Are Back

Hasbro is bringing two retro Marvel Legends figures back after several years of being unavailable to collectors. The first is the Marvel Vintage Series 6-inch Scale Fantastic 4 Dr. Doom Action Figure, a retro cardback figure that features the classic, comic-accurate depiction of the supervillain. Then there’s the Marvel Legends Retro Ghost Rider Action Figure, a 6-inch scale Johnny Blaze that brings back the fiery character in all his glory.

The original run of the Doctor Doom figure included 10 accessories like an extra set of hands and Doom’s spellbooks. It launched way back in 2020, so this second opportunity to grab it is a long time coming. And with Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters now, it’s an even better time to revisit the team’s foe, who’s soon to have his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday. As for the Ghost Rider figure, it first launched in 2022 and includes accessories like an alternate Johnny Blaze head, swappable hands, flame effects, and the Hellfire Chain. These figures are available to pre-order once again here at Entertainment Earth, though for how long is anybody’s guess. Read on for direct links and additional info.

Marvel Vintage Series 6-inch Scale Fantastic 4 Dr. Doom Action Figure – $29.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth

– $29.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth Marvel Legends Retro Ghost Rider Action Figure – $24.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth

