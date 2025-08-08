Major MCU Star Already Done Filming Avengers: Doomsday (& What That Could Mean)

Production on Marvel Studios’ next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, began in April, and a new report suggests one major star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already finished with their scenes. While announcing that Pedro Pascal has signed on to star in the Searchlight Pictures film Behemoth! from writer-director Tony Gilroy, Deadline stated Pascal is done filming his role as Reed Richards in Doomsday. It’s unknown just when the actor wrapped, but it is important to note that it may be too early to know if Pascal is entirely done with the production, especially given Marvel Studios’ reputation for extensive reshoots.

Production on Avengers: Doomsday is still very much underway, which isn’t so surprising when factoring in the massive cast Marvel Studios has assembled for the film. Pascal’s Reed Richards, who debuted in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is expected to be an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, which begs to question, what does it mean if Pascal is already finished filming on Avengers: Doomsday?

What Is Mister Fantastic’s Role In Avengers: Doomsday?

In an interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman appeared to suggest Pascal’s Mister Fantastic would be the leader of the Avengers. Shakman later clarified the confusion about Reed Richards’ role in Avengers: Doomsday, and after fan reaction to Shakman’s comments, a new report surfaced stating that Pascal’s role in Avengers: Doomsday will be integral to the story, but that he won’t be the centerpiece of the film. However, this should not be reason for fans to be concerned. Marvel Studios and the Russo brothers are still fleshing out the script as production continues on the movie, which could mean that Pascal will have more filming to do at a later date, or he could be brought back in for reshoots or extra scenes.

It’s also worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday has an an enormous cast. Not only does the film have to include a plethora of characters that have already been established within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also incl X-Men characters from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies. While the Fantastic Four, and its impressive cast, are important for both Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, it’s also important to note that Marvel’s First Family are still new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been around since 2008. They’ll be important to the film, but they (Pascal included), more than likely will not be the only characters leading the way.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, is now playing in theaters everywhere. What do you think Reed’s role will be in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments.